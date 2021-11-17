ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Which country will host next U19 World Cup 2022?

ICC U19 World Cup 2022: With the U19 Cricket World Cup set to take place next year in 2022, ICC has confirmed the details of the same

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the hosts of the Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2022.

The tournament, which will feature 16 countries and 48 matches, is to be held in the West Indies for the first time in the 14-edition old tournament history.

The tournament would take place from 14 January to 5 February 2022.

“The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup is such an exciting and special tournament, bringing together the future stars of the game and giving them an unrivalled experience of competing on the global stage,” said ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley. “We are looking forward to the 2022 edition to see who emerges as the future stars.

“We are delighted that the West Indies will be hosting this event and we wish all the teams the very best in their preparations for the tournament and to Cricket West Indies in organizing the event.”

ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Groupings

Bangladesh are the current defending champions, having beaten India in a low-scoring thriller in the final of the 2020 edition of the U19 World Cup.

They will up against England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates in Group A. India, Ireland South Africa and Uganda make up Group B. And Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe are in Group C.

“CWI is looking forward to hosting this important global U19 cricket event, which is just around the corner, in January,” Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt said in a statement. “In partnership with host territorial boards, cricket clubs, and Ministries of Sports, we have been hard at work preparing for this event over the past several months. However, amid so many Covid-related challenges, it has not been easy to finalise the venues and to work out all the related logistics.

Just as we finish one World Cup another comes along 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Great news for our U19 Men who have qualified for the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup in the West Indies in January after New Zealand withdrew from the competition. ✈️🌴🏏 📰 https://t.co/rdQPxMLWZk pic.twitter.com/fQnKTsq0jg — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 17, 2021

The semi-finals and final will all be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

Team India is placed in Group B alongside Ireland, Uganda, and South Africa. India will commence their campaign against South Africa.

Group A – Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B – India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C – Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D – Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies