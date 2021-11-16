ICC T20 World Cup 2022 venues: List of venues for next T20 World Cup in 2022

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 venues: International Cricket Council have confirmed seven venues for ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

ICC (International Cricket Council) have announced a list of seven venues for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 just a day after the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Originally scheduled to host a T20 World Cup in 2020, it was eventually decided that Australia would host the edition in 2022 in a bid to not disrupt India’s turn this year.

With their men’s team registering their first-ever T20 World Cup victory on Sunday, Australia getting to defend a world title in their own backyard would add a lot of value for both players and fans next year.

“With the unprecedented disruptions over the past two years, bringing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to Australia for the first time offers a perfect opportunity for fans across the whole country to experience the joy of a live global sporting event again,” ICC T20 World Cup 2022 CEO Michelle Enright said in a statement.

“The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 produced some incredible moments and created memories that will live with Australian cricket fans forever. Now it’s time for the men’s event to take centre stage and claim its own place in history.”

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 venues

Set to be played between October 16 – November 13, 2022’s World Cup will be played in the same format as the recently concluded event. A total of 16 teams will play as many as 45 matches in a 29-day period spread across a couple of rounds.

As far as the venues are concerned, Adelaide Oval (Adelaide), Gabba (Brisbane), Kardinia Park (Geelong), Bellerive Oval (Hobart), Perth Stadium (Perth), MCG (Melbourne) and SCG (Sydney) will host the T20 World Cup next year.

Readers must note that the two semi-finals will be played on November 9 and 10 in Sydney and Adelaide respectively. The top two teams will lock horns in the final match on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match schedule and fixtures

The detailed fixtures of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be announced in January 2022.

How to book tickets for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches?

Right after the schedule, the tickets for all the matches of the 2022 World Cup will be made available for general public. Interested fans, however, can be eligible for priority access upon registering here.