“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried”: Mark Wood expresses security concerns around England’s tour of Pakistan for Test series in December post Imran Khan’s assassination attempt

England fast bowler Mark Wood exclaims to have been perturbed post hearing the news of an assassination attempt of former Pakistan Cricket team skipper and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, which took place on Thursday.

The unfortunate incident took place in Punjab’s Wazirabad town, where one of Khan’s supporters lost his life while at least 13 other people sustained injuries during the firing.

The 70-year-old on Friday address the press post his surgery in Lahore, and disclosed the fact that he was hit by 4 bullets, and that he already had the information pertaining the attack a day before.

As per recent reports, the police has so far arrested the man who had fired the pistol, along with two other suspects for plotting the incident.

From the Cricketing point of view, the incident has in it to yet again form clouds of doubt pertaining the security of visiting players in the country, or at least Mark Wood does believe so.

Mark Wood expresses security concerns in Pakistan in view of England’s tour to the country in December

England are supposed to tour Pakistan to partake in a three-match Test series, scheduled to take place from December 1 onwards this year. For those unaware, it has been 17 years since they last played a Test match in the Asian nation.

Ahead of England’s must-win match for semi-final qualification in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka in Sydney, pacer Mark Wood has exclaimed that he is ‘worried’ regarding security reasons as his side is yet again set to visit a country where there has been ‘trouble’ in the past.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried because you’re going back there when there’s been trouble. It’s obviously not great, is it? First of all, he’s an ex-cricketer so it’s close to home for us. It’s obviously hugely sad news to hear this news. But obviously it’s worrying when you’re going back there as a cricketer and there’s unrest in the country,” remarked Wood.

Having said that, the tall right-arm pacer was all in praise for the secure environment and the security measures in which he and the English side played the 7-match historic T20I series against Pakistan in September-October.

Wood’s aforementioned statement might well take the situation back to October 2021, when the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had pulled out of the scheduled white-ball tour to Pakistan citing concerns over “mental and physical wellbeing”. This, after there were repeated assurances from the Pakistani side, for which the Cricketing fraternity had even lashed out at the ECB for their decision.