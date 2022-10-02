“Passion for the game is infectious”: Michael Vaughan expresses hope for more international cricket in Pakistan

Michael Vaughan expresses hope in the teams to keep supporting international Cricket in Pakistan, as England’s tour comes to an end.

Suffering a couple of one-sided losses in the sixth, and then the seventh T20I tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has meant that Pakistan have lost the historic seven-match T20I series against England 3-4.

En route the stiff target of 210 runs, Pakistan lost their star opening batting pair of Babar Azam (4 off 4) and Mohammad Rizwan (1 off 4) within the first two Overs, to uplift the spirits of the English bowlers.

The much critiqued Pakistan middle-order was exposed once again, and they yet again handed nothing but disappointment to their fans, as none of their batters displayed the required intent to chase down a total in excess of the 200-run mark.

While Shan Masood (56 off 43) and Khushdil Shah (27 off 25) did manage to get their scores registered on the board, their contributions were of very little worth to the team’s cause, as Pakistan were bundled out for mere 142/8 in their 20 Overs, thereby falling short of the target by 67 runs.

Dawid Malan, for his unbeaten 78-run knock off 47 deliveries, was adjudged the ‘Player of the match’.

Michael Vaughan expresses hope in Cricketing teams to further tour Pakistan

After Australia’s successful tour of Pakistan after 24 long years, and now with England completing the tour comprising an unprecedented seven-match T20I series, things are slowly, but surely returning back to normalcy as far as Cricketing action in the country is concerned.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, post the final match of the series and the England’s successful tour after 17 years, took to his social media handle, to hail the ‘fantastic’ T20I series between the two nations. Further hailing the the passion for the sport in the country as infectious, Vaughan could have not stressed enough on the importance of World Cricket to keep supporting Pakistan, by continuing to tour the country.

Fantastic T20 series .. Great atmosphere has come through the screens .. So important the World game supports playing in Pakistan .. The passion for the game is infectious .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 2, 2022

