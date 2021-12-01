“If Davey gets on top, I reckon Broad is in deep trouble”: Michael Clarke warns Stuart Broad about David Warner ahead of The Ashes 2021-22

The Ashes 2021-22: Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has warned Stuart Broad about the threat of David Warner in Australia.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane. Both teams have been training at the Gold Coast ahead of the prestigious series. Australia currently holds the urn, whereas the English side would want to regain it.

The duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson will try to tie the top-order of Australia. During the Ashes 2019, Broad was Warner’s nemesis. The left-hander managed to score at an average of 9.50, where Broad took his wicket seven out of ten times. However, David Warner has a stellar home record, where he has scored 18 centuries in 45 tests.

Before arriving in Australia, Broad said, “As an opening bowler you’re always targeting the opening batters and the top four, and Warner is a key part of that in Australia.”

The Ashes 2021-22: Michael Clarke warns Stuart Broad about David Warner

Former Aussie captain Michael Clarke has warned Stuart Broad about Warner’s home record. He insists that Broad needs to take hold of Warner in the first two tests, or else he will be in the highest run-scorers list.

“Broad’s got two Test matches,” Clarke said on The Big Sports Breakfast.

“He’s got the Gabba and then the day-nighter in Adelaide to either work over David Warner or his back is going to be sore from bowling so many overs.”

“I’m telling you: if Davey gets a start in this first Test match, if conditions are good for batting at the Gabba, he will be the leading runs scorer. He will smoke this England attack. No Jofra Archer. He will destroy them in Australian conditions.”

Clarke believes that bowling with Kookaburra in Australia is different from bowling with Dukes in England. He believes Warner is going to score in this series, and he is more confident after the T20 World Cup.

“They need it to be overcast and moving at the Gabba and get Davey early,” Clarke said.

“But then again, in the second innings, no matter what conditions are like Day 1, Day 2, the wicket will dry out. It will be better for batting.”

“If Davey gets on top, I reckon Broad is in deep trouble. He’ll go around the wicket, he’ll use similar tactics, they might have to change their fields a little bit and Broad is experienced, he’s been to Australia.”

David Warner has a stellar record at the Gabba in tests. He has scored 866 runs at an average of 69.28, with the help of four centuries.