“If India need a captain in couple of years I wouldn’t look past Hardik”: Michael Vaughan backs Hardik Pandya to succeed Rohit Sharma as India captain

Michael Vaughan has backed Hardik Pandya to be the next captain of India after his brilliant campaign with Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 finally came to its conclusion, where Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to seal the title of IPL 2022. This was Gujarat’s first season in the IPL, and they won the trophy at their home ground in Ahmedabad.

The record of Hardik Pandya remains intact, where he has played five IPL finals, and he has won all five of them. Hardik Pandya was at his best with both bat and ball in the final. He scalped three wickets by conceding just 17 runs and scored 34 runs with the bat as well.

“This is the right example for any team in the world. Wanted to show at the right time what I’ve worked hard for,” Hardik Pandya said after the match.

“Today was the day from the bowling point of view I saved the best for the best.”

Michael Vaughan backs Hardik Pandya to be India’s next captain

Former English captain lauded the performance of Gujarat Titans by winning the trophy in their first-ever IPL season. Vaughan also went one step ahead, and he also nominated Hardik Pandya to be the next Indian captain after Rohit Sharma.

“Fantastic achievement for a new franchise … If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn’t look past Hardik Pandya.… Well done Gujurat..#IPL2022,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Hardik Pandya surprised everyone with his captaincy skills in the Indian Premier League. When he was appointed as the captain of the side, there were quite a few eyebrows on him. However, he proved everyone wrong by leading his side to the championship.

Hardik impressed everyone with both bat and bowl this season. He finished as the highest run-scorer of the side with 487 runs, courtesy of four centuries, whereas he also scalped eight wickets in his bowling. The spell of Hardik Pandya in the final turned the game in Gujarat’s favour.