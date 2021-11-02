"I''ll be back on the pitch in February": Yuvraj Singh announces his shocking comeback from retirement

Yuvraj Singh has announced through Instagram that he is coming out of retirement and will be back on the field next year.

India’s horrid show in the 2021 T20 World Cup has been tough for Indian cricket fans. They are now remembering their heroes of the 2011 World Cup, who lifted the title in style. And one such hero is Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh won the Man of the Tournament title in the 2011 World Cup where he contributed with both bat and the ball. He scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50, whereas he scalped 15 wickets in bowling. This was one of the best world-cup for any player in the history of the game. He played the best cricket of his life, but he was later diagnosed with cancer.

However, Yuvraj Singh did drop a surprise bomb by announcing that he will be making his cricketing return in February 2022.

Yuvraj Singh announces his comeback after retirement

Yuvi made an Instagram post and announced that he will be back playing cricket around February 2022.

He wrote, “God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes ❤️ mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times”

After announcing his retirement, Yuvraj has played in franchise cricket around the globe. He has represented Toronto Nationals in the GT20 League, whereas he has also played for the Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10. Yuvraj was seen on the field last time during the Road Safety Series in March 2021, where he represented the Indian legends.

It is still unclear that Yuvi will play in which tournament, but there is a Road Safety Tournament again next year in that time frame only. Yuvi was a part of Punjab’s side in the domestic circuit last season, but he could not play due to some technical issues.

The news has certainly ignited a spark amongst the cricketing fraternity. The veteran all-rounder is a fan favourite and the tournament in which Yuvi will play is certainly gonna create a lot of buzz.