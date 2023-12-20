When Yuvraj Singh Pointed Out A Key Mistake In 'M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story': "I Did Not Go Back..."

Including former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, many cricketers have taken to golf after professional retirement. Although not close friends in real life, Yuvraj had intented to play golf alongside Dhoni last month.

Advertisement

During the same appearance on TRS Hindi, Yuvraj was asked about his relationship with Dhoni and how Neeraj Pandey’s ‘M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ (2016) changed his perception of himself. Yuvraj, in an attempt to give justification with regard to an image portrayed in the media, also pointed out a key mistake in the film which hadn’t happened in reality.

In the film, actor Herry Tangri’s inch-perfect performance in terms of imitating Yuvraj had left an indelible impression on the audiences. With them getting to see a younger version of Yuvraj on-screen, it further solidified his image as a flamboyant man full of swag.

Advertisement

Tangri left no stone unturned to emulate Yuvraj in every which way possible. From the swagger with which he arrived at the ground to how he stared down the bowlers to leaving on a motorbike, Tangri had nailed all aspects. Yuvraj, however, pointed out an error in that very scene to fact-check it for everyone.

“I remember passing them on the basketball field. That’s all I remember because I was really high on confidence… I had scored 278, 120, so, before the final when I got 358, so, and I did not go back on a motorcycle [laughs]. I think I walked back to the hotel or we took the team bus but they just, obviously, it was a nice swag to it, I guess, the bike. But, yes, at that age I used to ride a lot of motorbikes,” Yuvraj said on TSR Hindi Podcast.

While in this case, one is compelled to believe Yuvraj, films made on real-life events do often tend to deviate from reality, just a tad bit. Filmmakers take this liberty to dramatize their product in a bid to enhance the commercial value. Yuvraj’s cool boy image, in contrast to Dhoni’s simple approach, provided a stark contrast which the audience eventually liked.

Advertisement

Not just Dhoni, but the southpaw is also a bike fanatic. A Hero Honda CBZ Xtreme, a custom-made YouWeCan special bike launched at India Bike Week in 2015, a Hero Honda CD Dawn, a BMW G 310R, KTM Duke 390, a 2007 Yamaha R1, an FZR400, an Apache, Karizma, etc. have been some of the bikes present in his garage.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxZ36RKotFy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Within 10 Months Of Cooch Behar Trophy 1999/00 Final, Yuvraj Singh Represented India

After initially struggling in the Ranji Trophy on his first-class debut, Yuvraj Singh astonished the selectors with his performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy final against Bihar. While his 358 automatically booked an Indian U-19 spot, it was followed by a 149 against Haryana in Ranji Trophy 1999-2000. Having won the U-19 World Cup under Mohammad Kaif that year, Yuvraj soon got a maiden national call-up for ICC Knockout Trophy 2000.

Yuvraj, who made his debut against Kenya in the pre-quarterfinal, didn’t get to bat in that match but conceded 16 runs in the four overs that he bowled. In the next match, the first time he batted, Yuvraj scored a match-winning 84 (80) against a fiery Australian bowling attack.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B3JX7hIDb1L/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Although Yuvraj didn’t officially replace anyone since India had a fair bit of changes in their squad, he did bat at No. 5, a spot previously held by Ajay Jadeja.