ILT20 2023 UAE players registered: Marquee player list for UAE T20 League 2023

ILT20 2023 UAE players registered: The SportsRush brings you the list of players registered for the UAE T20 League 2023.

The brand new UAE T20 League or ILT20 league is set to make its debut in January 2023. This league will intersect with other leagues like Big Bash League and the South Africa T20 League, but the financial aspect of this tournament will put this one ahead of its competitors.

A total of six teams will take part in the tournament, owned by Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital and Adani Sportsline. The tournament released the first list of the players who have registered themselves for the draft of the tournament.

There is no Pakistani or Indian player in the list, whereas any other regular international player of Australia is not involved. There were rumours of David Warner participating in the tournament, but his name is not there in the initial list of players.

A total of 21 Marquee players have been selected, which includes some big names like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Wanindu Hasranga, Moeen Ali, etc. It is interesting that players like Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, etc have given their names in the BBL draft as well. The schedule of both tournaments will definitely coincide.

Marquee Players: Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Dawid Malan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Fabian Allen, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dushamantha Chameera, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chris Lynn, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Apart from 21 marquee players, 33 more players have given their names in the draft which includes players from Zimbabwe, Scotland, USA, Namibia, etc as well.

Lahiru Kumara, Seekugge Prasanna, Charith Asalanka, Isuru Udana, Niroshan Dickwella, Kennar Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Dominic Drakes, Sherfane Rutherford, Hazratullah Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz Naveen-ul-Haq, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, James Vince, Saqib Mahmood, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Brandon Glover, Frederick Klaasen, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Colin Ingram, George Munsey, Paul Stirling, Ali Khan.