UAE T20 League 2023 teams: UAE T20 League teams list

UAE T20 League 2022 teams: A new tournament comprising of six teams will be played in the United Arab Emirates next year.

One of the two new T20 leagues vying for a spot in cricket’s already hectic calendar especially in the first two months of the year, ILT20 (International League T20) will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

With the first season of potentially another cash-rich tournament to be played in 2023, ILT20 will differ from other domestic T20 leagues. As the name suggests, ILT20 is going to be an international league with more representation of overseas players than the ones belonging to the host country (UAE, in this case).

“[The view of these boards] is that there should be some regulation or guidelines regarding a minimum number of local players that must be in each team and play in each match,” one international cricket board CEO had told ESPNcricinfo earlier this month.

Therefore, as per the current rules, franchises will be allowed to field as many as nine overseas players in their Playing XI. Apart from the financial backing, it is ILT20’s ability to provide more opportunities to overseas players is what makes it a frightening sight for ICC (International Cricket Council) Full Members. Lucrative deals might witness international cricketers preferring ILT20 over international cricket in the future.

UAE T20 League 2022 teams

Sanctioned by ECB (Emirates Cricket Board), ILT20 is owned by ECB vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni. Readers must note that Al Zarooni is the director of one of the largest construction companies in Dubai.

While three teams will be owned by franchise owners in Indian Premier League (Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders and GMR), the remaining three will be owned by Capri Global, Lancer Capital and Adani Sportsline. Full names, logos and other details about the franchises are yet to be finalized upon.

Named MI Emirates, Reliance-backed ILT20 team has become the first team to reveal its list of 14 direct acquisitions.

3 former Mumbai Indians players back in Blue & Gold representing @MIEmirates! Drop a 💙 in the comments if you are excited to see Bravo, Boulty & Pooran back in the MI #OneFamily 🤩#MIemirates @DJBravo47 @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/5k1PDD2OR2 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 12, 2022

Allowed a maximum of 18 players in their squads, franchises will have to ensure a maximum of 12 overseas players, three from UAE, two from other Associates and one UAE U-23 player.