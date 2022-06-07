“I’m happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace”: MS Dhoni becomes brand ambassador and shareholder of this Chennai-based Drone startup

MS Dhoni becomes brand ambassador of the Chennai-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace; CEO terms it as his dream-come-true moment.

Former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday, invested in a Chennai-based drone startup – Garuda Aerospace, and is also set to become its brand ambassador and shareholder.

This drone manufacturing company has the primary role to offer the best possible farming solutions, with a total of about 400 drones and 500 pilots up their sleeve.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace hailed it as his dream-come-true moment, and heartily welcomed him to the Garuda Aerospace family.

“Mahi Bhai is the epitome of dedication and I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our cap table adds tremendous value, which will motivate our team to perform better,” exclaimed Jayaprakash.

“I am happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witness their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer,” said MS Dhoni as quoted in the startup’s statement.

As per Jayaprakash, his company is on the path to become India’s first ever drone unicorn startup, whose manufacturing facilities were recently inaugurated by India’s incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exact amount invested by the legendary cricketer has however, not been disclosed by either parties.

Dhoni recently graced the Cricket field, with him being midway appointed the captaincy of the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after having decided to hand over the responsibility to the flamboyant Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, before the commencement of IPL 2022.

However, after a spree of losses, Jadeja decided to no longer shoulder the responsibility which was hampering his own performances with both bat and the ball.

Another good news for the CSK fans is that their very own ‘Thala’ has also confirmed his availability for next year’s IPL season as well, in the capacity of a player.