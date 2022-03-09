“I’m just making sure I’m fit to go for Sri Lanka”: Jhye Richardson aiming to return to International cricket on Australia’s Sri Lanka tour

Jhye Richardson has been rested for the Pakistan series, and he is aiming to return to International cricket on the Sri Lankan tour.

Australian pacer Jhye Richardson is set to make his comeback in the Sri Lankan tour in June. Richardson is rested for the ongoing Pakistan tour in order to stay fresh for the season. This step was taken considering the injury history of Richardson.

In 2019, Richardson dislocated his shoulder while fielding in Sharjah. The shoulder injury took away his Ashes dream in 2019, but he finally made his Ashes debut in Adelaide. Richardson mainly focussed on white-ball since his return, but he had a terrific spell with red-ball this season. In the Sheffield Shield this season, Richardson has scalped 23 wickets in four games.

Jhye Richardson last played for Western Australia in the Marsh One Day Cup, and they have reached the finals too. Richardson won’t be a part of the IPL, so he will get an ample amount of rest.

Jhye Richardson aims ICC T20 World Cup spot

Jhye Richardson recently signed a contract extension with the BBL champions Perth Scorchers. Richardson confirmed that he is aiming to make his return on the upcoming Sri Lankan tour and wants to play the T20 World Cup at home. Although, the official schedule of the Sri Lankan tour is not out yet.

“I am making sure that I’m in the best possible space to play in Sri Lanka and then moving forward to the (T20) World Cup,” Richardson said to cricket.com.au.

“(I’m) just making sure I’m fit to go for Sri Lanka … there’s a lot of cricket to be played there, there’s a massive Australian summer coming up again so a bit of time off to make sure we’re ready to go.”

Jhye Richardson has received players from former players like Michael Vaughan as well. Richardson has been excellent with both white and red ball in the domestic tournament. The World Cup will be played in the Aussie home conditions, and he can be an asset.