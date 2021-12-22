Cricket

“He’s going to be an absolute star”: Michael Vaughan hails Jhye Richardson after his performance in Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

"He’s going to be an absolute star”: Michael Vaughan hails Jhye Richardson after his performance in Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I never want to miss my time at Ferrari": Sebastian Vettel admits he's happier at Aston Martin but has no regrets over his stint with the Scuderia
Next Article
"I want to win in whatever I do": Max Verstappen says that he spends his free-time trying to get better at F1 sim-racing
Cricket Latest News
"He’s going to be an absolute star”: Michael Vaughan hails Jhye Richardson after his performance in Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test
“He’s going to be an absolute star”: Michael Vaughan hails Jhye Richardson after his performance in Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

Ashes 2021-22: Michael Vaughan hails Jhye Richardson and calls him a star after the pacer…