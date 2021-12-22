“He’s going to be an absolute star”: Michael Vaughan hails Jhye Richardson after his performance in Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

Ashes 2021-22: Michael Vaughan hails Jhye Richardson and calls him a star after the pacer scalped a fifer in the Adelaide Ashes D/N test.

Australia have dominated in the Ashes 2021-22 so far. They defeated England by 9 wickets in Brisbane, whereas a 275 runs victory came in Adelaide. The side has been all over England, and one more win will seal the series for them. Marnus Labuschagne has been brilliant for the side, whereas David Warner and Steve Smith have also proved their class.

Former English captain Michael Vaughan has also hailed these three batters. Vaughan said that the three players of the Australian top-4 are “world-class” players. He also insists that England is “100 miles away” from winning the Ashes this season. Vaughan has called Cameron Green a brilliant prospect and believes he will be a “tremendous cricketer” for Australia in the future. However, Michael Vaughan has the strongest praise for Jhye Richardson.

Ashes 2021-22: Michael Vaughan hails Jhye Richardson as “star”

In 2019, Richardson dislocated his shoulder while fielding in Sharjah. The shoulder injury took away his Ashes dream in 2019, but he finally made his Ashes debut in Adelaide. Richardson mainly focussed on white-ball since his return, but he had a terrific spell with red-ball this season. In the Sheffield Shield this season, Richardson has scalped 23 wickets in four games.

Michael Vaughan has called Richardson a “star” and believes he will have huge success with the Duke’s ball.

“I’ve always really liked Jhye Richardson. I think he’s going to be an absolute star,” Vaughan said.

“And I think he’s going to be the type of bowler that’s going to have a huge amount of success in England.”

“If you put a Duke’s ball in Jhye Richardson’s hands, I think he’s going to have a huge amount of success.”

Apart from Richardson, the eyes were on Alex Carey as well. Carey came as an immediate replacement for Alex Carey, and he has been brilliant behind the wickets. Alex Carey also has scored one half-century in the Ashes.

“Alex Carey has come in as if he’s played 50 Test matches already,” Vaughan said.

“He just looks a very, very mature person. He looks like he’s the kind of guy you want in your squad.”