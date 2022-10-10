IND vs AUS practice match: India warm up match list ICC T20 World Cup 2022

IND vs AUS practice match: The SportsRush brings you the list of India’s warmup games ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The Indian team had a terrible ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, where they could not qualify for the knockout stages. This time around, the Indian team will be carrying a lot of expectations on their shoulders. However, it is safe to say that the Indian team will not into the tournament as favourites.

India are placed alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa in Group 2. They will be joined by two qualifying teams as well. The first match of the Indian team will be against Pakistan at the MCG on 23 October 2022. India lost against Pakistan last year, and they would want to get a win this time around.

The replacement of Jasprit Bumrah is yet to be named, but Mohammed Shami looks like the favourite for the spot. Deepak Chahar is also nursing a back injury, and the Indian team would want to him to get fit.

IND vs AUS practice match

The Indian team has already reached Australia, and they will play a couple of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warmup games. On 17th October 2022, India will face Australia, whereas New Zealand will be India’s next challenge on 19 October 2022. Both games will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

India will get a good amount of practice against two really tough opponents. New Zealand plays brilliantly in the ICC tournaments, and they also defeated India in the group stage of the last T20 World Cup. Australia are the defending champions, and they will be a team to beat in their home conditions.

That’s that from the practice match against Western Australia.#TeamIndia win by 13 runs. Arshdeep Singh 3/6 (3 overs)

Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26 pic.twitter.com/NmXCogTFIR — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2022

The Indian team is currently in Perth at the moment, where they will play a couple of practice games against a tough Western Australian side. India won the first practice match by 13 runs. India scored 158/6 in the first innings, where Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century. Arshdeep Singh scalped 3 wickets in bowling.

Perth’s WACA Stadium is hosting the practise games of the Indian team, and they will also play at the Gabba in Brisbane. So, it is safe to say that the team will get practice on two of the most bouncy tracks in Australia.