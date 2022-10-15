India T20 World Cup 2022 squad prediction: India T20 World Cup squad Playing 11 predicted

India T20 World Cup 2022 squad prediction: The SportsRush brings you the probable playing 11 of India in the T20 World Cup.

The Indian team is chasing its 2nd T20 World Cup title after winning the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. After winning the tournament in South Africa, team India has not tasted the taste of silverware in this format.

The last tournament was a disappointing one for the Indian team where they could not even clear the league stages of the tournament. Team India is not going into the tournament as favourites, but they are expected to reach at least the semi-finals of the tournament.

Mohammed Shami has been announced as the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, and he completed India’s 15-member squad. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will be with the side as reserves. Let’s have a look at the predicted playing 11 of Team India in the tournament.

India T20 World Cup 2022 squad prediction

Some of the players in the Indian team pick themselves in the playing 11. As a captain, Rohit Sharma will definitely play, whereas he has multiple times said that KL Rahul will open with him, whereas Virat Kohli is a confirmed number three as well.

Suryakumar Yadav has been the best batter of the side this season, and the team cannot be imagined without him. Hardik Pandya is yet another un-droppable option, and Ravi Shastri has called him the most important player in the Indian setup.

Now, the tricky situation arises, India will not take a risk of playing with just 5 bowling options, which confirms a place for Axar Patel at the number 7 slot. Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik will fight for the spot of lone wicket-keeper.

Pant was tried as an opener in the practice games, and Karthik has flourished as a finisher this season. So, in all certainly, Karthik will be preferred over Pant in the first match against Pakistan. The focus now shifts toward the bowling department.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ineffective at the death, but he is the most experienced bowler of the side. Arshdeep Singh also has almost sealed his place due to his efficiency in both powerplay and death overs. The toss-up is now between Harshal Patel and Mohammed Shami for the third pacer.

Shami has not played a T20I game for long, but the recent form of Harshal Patel may benefit Shami. Shami was excellent in the IPL and his raw pace will be deadly in Australia. Yuzvendra Chahal should be leading the spin-bowling attack of the side.

India’s Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.