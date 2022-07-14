IND vs ENG commentators: Sony Ten 3 Hindi commentators for IND vs ENG ODI series 2022

IND vs ENG commentators: The SportsRush present before you a list of Sony Sports Network commentators for England vs India ODIs.

The Indian bowling lineup has managed to put England on the back foot for the second time in a row in the ongoing three-match ODI series. India captain Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bowl first for the second consecutive time has proved to be the right decision for him.

Indian fast bowlers didn’t put on a carnage in the second ODI at Lord’s like the first one at The Oval. However, a more collective performance including domination by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has reduced England to 148/6 in 29 overs.

Been bundled out by this time after failing to cope up against seam and swing on Tuesday, English batters were mostly dismissed whilst playing their shots today. Unsuccessful attempt of a flick, slog sweep, sweep, reverse sweep and pull hurt the home team as batters were dismissed at regular intervals.

Having bowled only a couple of overs in the first match, Chahal has been the pick of the Indian bowlers today thus far dismissing the likes of Jonny Bairstow (38), Joe Root (11) and Jos Buttler (4).

IND vs ENG commentators 2022

Indian audiences, who are watching this tour on Sony Sports Network, are listening to the voices of eight former Indian cricketers who are working as commentators for the Sony.

Former batters Virender Sehwag, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajay Jadeja and Mohammad Kaif, former wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim and former fast bowlers in Ajit Agarkar, Ashish Nehra and Vivek Razdan are calling these matches from Sony’s studio in Mumbai.

Readers must note that these eight aforementioned names are calling the matches on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi. Additionally, some of them are doubling up as English commentators as well.