India vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK: When and where to watch IND vs ENG The Oval ODI?

India vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st ENG vs IND ODI.

The first ODI of India’s tour of England 2022 will be played at The Oval tomorrow. Having last played an ODI against each other over 15 months ago, England and India will be playing an ODI in England for the first time since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Readers must note that this is going to be the 20th bilateral ODI series (10th in England) between these two teams. Since their history of playing ODIs against each other for the first time in 1974, England have won seven as compared to India’s 10 ODI series wins. As far as ODI series in England are concerned, the hosts have maintained a 6-3 lead over the years.

Considering how England won a one-off Test last week and India won a three-match T20I series last night, this three-match ODI series is a potential decider with respect to India’s ongoing tour.

Scheduled to be played on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, the first two ODIs will be played according to the usual day-night timings in England and running till late night in India. Having said that, the third ODI on Sunday will be a day affair in England and a typical day-night one for the Indian audiences.

India vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK

Sony Sports Network are televising India’s tour of England 2022 in India. Much like the recently concluded three-match T20I, Sony have made arrangements for commentary panels in different languages.

Indians fans must note that they will be able to watch this tour in English commentary on Sony Six. Fans, who prefer to watch matches in Hindi commentary, will have to switch to Sony TEN 3. Additionally, Sony TEN 4 will be broadcasting England vs India ODIs in Tamil and Telugu. Furthermore, fans will also have the option of watching this series on Doordarshan Sports for free.

Online users in India can stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in UK are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested Sky Sports.

The perfect way to start your week 👉🏼 Surya Namaskar 💯🌞 A top quality innings from SKY that left everyone mesmerized 🔥 Watch him and #TeamIndia in action LIVE in the 1st ODI, tomorrow 4.30 PM onwards on #SonySportsNetwork 🙌🏽#ENGvIND #SuryakumarYadav #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/XdexN1kPFQ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 11, 2022

Date – 12/07/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 01:00 PM (England) and 05:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Doordarshan Sports (India) and Sky Sports Cricket (UK).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Sky Sports app (UK).