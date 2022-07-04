IND vs ENG T20 tickets Southampton: How to book Rose Bowl Cricket Ground tickets for 1st T20I between ENG vs IND?

IND vs ENG T20 tickets Southampton: The Ageas Bowl will be hosting the first England vs India T20I later this week.

England and India might be in the middle of a fascinating Test match in Birmingham but their fans are also having eyes on the upcoming first T20I in Southampton.

India, whose last match at the Ageas Bowl was the final of ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021, will be returning to this venue after just over a year. While the time interval almost remains the same for England as well, they had been part of the last T20I played here against Sri Lanka.

Two modern-day favourites in the shortest format, a three-match England-India T20I series in an ICC T20 World Cup year has it in it to be a source of amazement for fans around the world.

IND vs ENG T20 tickets Southampton

It is due to the same reason that fans are expressing interest in buying tickets for the first T20I on July 7 (Thursday). One of the two T20Is which will be played in Southampton this English summer, England vs India first T20I might end up disappointing fans with respect to buying tickets now.

It is worth mentioning that the tickets for this match have already been sold out. The same had happened even before the start of the general sale. The heavy demand in Southampton is such that the tickets for England vs South Africa T20I to be played at this venue later this month have also been sold out.

The only possible way to book tickets for these matches is by buying a Hampshire Membership which offers tickets for matches other than T20Is as well. To know more about Hampshire Membership, click here.