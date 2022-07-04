How many Overs in Test cricket Edgbaston Day 4: How many overs left today in ENG vs IND 5th Test in Birmingham?

How many Overs in Test cricket Edgbaston Day 4: Fans are in store to witness a belter of a Day 4 contest at Edgbaston today.

During the fourth day of the fifth rescheduled Test match between England and India in Birmingham, England have bowled out India for 245 in 81.5 overs.

Resuming from their overnight score of 125/3, India scored an additional 120 runs in 36.5 overs today to set England a mammoth target of 378 runs. No standout performer on Day 4, India thrived on the back of individual half-centuries by opening batter Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and vice-captain Rishabh Pant (57).

Having bowled the least amount of overs among wicket-takers, England captain Ben Stokes was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 11.5-0-33-4. While Matthew Potts and Stuart Broad picked a couple of wickets each, Jack Leach and James Anderson dismissed a batter each in the second innings.

How many Overs in Test cricket Edgbaston Day 4 left today?

As far as the target is concerned, readers must note that England will have to register their highest-ever Test run-chase, highest fourth-innings run-chase at Edgbaston and second-highest run-chase in England if they are to win this match and prevent a series loss.

Coming on the back of three consecutive run-chases against New Zealand including a record-breaking one in Nottingham last month, there is no reason why this English team shouldn’t fancy their chances of winning this match. Playing in the Bazball era, the hosts have already begun on an affirmative note scoring by 19/0 in the first four overs of their chase.

England, who have a total of 148 overs to seal this chase, have to bat for 58 overs on Monday. With the weather in Birmingham expected to be clear today, 58 overs of play across less than two sessions should provide hints with respect to the potential winner of this match.