IND vs NZ 2nd Test Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in India vs New Zealand Mumbai Test?

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Man of the Match: The Indian opening batter won the match award for the second time in his Test career.

During the fourth day of the second Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Mumbai, India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs to register their biggest-ever Test victory (by runs).

Chasing a colossal 540-run target at the Wankhede Stadium, New Zealand were bundled out for 167 in 56.3 overs. New Zealand, who had five wickets in hand at the start of Day 4, could survive for around 45 minutes as the off-spin duo of Jayant Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked four and one wicket respectively today.

Playing a Test match after almost half-a-decade, Yadav picked career-best bowling figures of 14-4-49-4 to dismiss the opposition’s lower middle-order in an extended spell. However, it was Ashwin who was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the second innings on the back of bowling figures of 22.3-9-34-4.

Inevitable. This is a quality test side. Very very difficult to beat at home. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2021

IND vs NZ 2nd Test Man of the Match

Having scored his fourth century and fifth half-century in this match, India opening batter Mayank Agarwal defeated the criticism around his position in the Playing XI by winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award for the second time in his Test career.

With his position in a spot of bother, Agarwal dominated the visiting bowlers scoring 212 (419) with the help of 26 fours and five sixes in the match as the same has sky-rocketed his Test batting average in India.

There is no hiding to the fact that a trademark of Agarwal’s performance in this match was him playing the lofted shots against the spinners at will on a constant basis.

“It feels good to be back among the runs and this knock is special for me. I didn’t change anything from Kanpur, I just had the mental discipline and determination.

“Rahul [Dravid, head coach] bhai told me there’s no point thinking about technique mid-series. ‘This is the technique that has got you runs, have a solid mindset, stick to your game plans, the runs will come,” Agarwal told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.