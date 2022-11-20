IND vs NZ commentators: Prime Video India vs New Zealand commentators for T20Is and ODIs

Only one innings down so far but the only change for Indian opening batters during their ongoing tour of New Zealand is the names of players who walked out bat in the powerplay.

Opening the batting for the first time in international cricket in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain KL Rahul, former India U-19 openers Ishan Kishan (36) and Rishabh Pant (6) failed to generate any real impact in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui tonight.

The two left-handed batters put together a 31-ball 36-run opening partnership before Pant played a nothing shot off New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson to put an end to a dismal knock. It was in the last over of the powerplay when Pant returned to the pavilion after striking at 46.15 during his 13-ball stay.

Kishan, on the other hand, did hit five fours and a six but an overall strike rate of 116.12 will still be registered under an ordinary category according to the modern standards.

IND vs NZ commentators for Prime Video

India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 is the first instance of an international match featuring the Indian cricket team being streamed live on streaming giant Prime Video for the Indian audiences.

Having entered the cricketing market by securing rights for international cricket in New Zealand about a year ago, first impression of watching cricket on this platform has provided encouraging signs among the Indian fraternity.

In what appears to be both a novel and rich experience for viewers, it is also because of as many as 23 commentators calling matches across five languages. Popular television and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur playing the role of an anchor (not batter!) in New Zealand has proved to be icing on the cake for Indian fans.

Prime Video India vs New Zealand commentators

English – Anjum Chopra, Harsha Bhogle, Murali Kartik, Ravi Shastri and Simon Doull.

Hindi – Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar, Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan and Zaheer Khan.

Kannada – Gundappa Viswanath, K Jeshwant, Shankar Prakash and Venkatesh Prasad.

Tamil – Hemang Badani, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, S. Sriram and WV Raman.

Telugu – Sunitha Anand, Sudhir Malwvedi, Vijay Malwvedi and Venkatpathy Raju.