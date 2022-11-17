India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Wellington T20I?

The first T20I of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will be played in Wellington tomorrow. The contest will be followed by five more white-ball matches which will be played across as many venues.

India, who had traveled to New Zealand for an all-format tour right before the COVID-19 pandemic, find themselves in the country after almost 33 months. In what is going to be the seventh bilateral T20I series between these two teams, it will hand a series lead to one of the teams as both have have won three times historically.

As far as playing in New Zealand is concerned, it will be the fourth such series between India and New Zealand. The hosts have a 2-1 series lead at home.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

There is no hiding to the fact that television channels in India have developed a knack of maintaining a distance with international cricket in New Zealand due to the time difference between the two countries.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Sky Stadium for 1st New Zealand vs India T20I

The same practice was bound to be followed until yesterday when a massive development in the form of Doordarshan Sports coming into the picture to provide an official confirmation around televising this tour in India for free. For the unversed, DD Sports had also televised India’s tour of West Indies in the absence of no other television channel doing the same earlier this year.

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, who have secured the digital rights for international cricket in New Zealand for Indian audiences, will be streaming these matches on their application.

gaddi pe koi bhi baithe, jeetega toh India hi! 😎🏏

watch India Tour of New Zealand, 18 Nov onwards, live and exclusive on Prime Video#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/6plrSBl33F — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 16, 2022

Local fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, will have to tune in to Spark Sport to watch Wellington T20Is on Friday.

Date – 18/11/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 12:00 PM (India) and 07:30 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – DD Sports (India) and Spark Sport (New Zealand).

Online platform – Amazon Prime Video (India).