IND vs NZ Head to Head in T20 World Cup | India vs New Zealand T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

IND vs NZ Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup match.

The 28th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between India and New Zealand in Dubai tomorrow. Having already faced each other in a world event this year, India and New Zealand are set to register another high-profile clash on Sunday.

Talking about Group 2 points table, India and New Zealand are at the fifth and fourth position respectively on the back of losing their first match each against Pakistan. In what is doubtlessly a rare situation, Afghanistan and Namibia are at a better position on the points table than these two teams.

Barring an upset in this group, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the India-New Zealand match is effectively a knockout contest as the winner is likely to join Pakistan as the Top two teams.

India, who had made their T20I debut at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium against Pakistan, have lost their only match at the venue. While New Zealand have played six T20Is in Dubai, they’ve won just one losing the other five over the years.

Readers must note that India and New Zealand have played each other during the ICC World Twenty20 2007 and 2016 in Johannesburg and Nagpur respectively in the past. Batting first on both the occasions, New Zealand had registered wins by 10 and 47 runs.

IND vs NZ Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 16

Matches won by IND: 8

Matches won by NZ: 8

Matches played in Asia: 5 (IND 2, NZ 3)

Matches played at neutral venues: 1 (IND 0, NZ 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 2 (IND 0, NZ 2)

IND average score against NZ: 157

NZ average score against IND: 164

Most runs for IND: 338 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for NZ: 325 (Kane Williamson)

Most wickets for IND: 10 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most wickets for NZ: 17 (Ish Sodhi)

Most catches for IND: 7 (Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for NZ: 12 (Tim Southee)

The last time when India and New Zealand had locked horns against each other was during India’s tour of New Zealand in Mount Maunganui last year.

Chasing a 164-run target, the hosts had lost the match by 7 runs as Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling figures of 4-1-12-3 kept them away from a victory at the Bay Oval. It is worth mentioning that India had won that series 5-0.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head in ODI World Cup

The last time when India had defeated New Zealand in a world event was under Sourav Ganguly during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 in Centurion. Since then, the Black Caps have emerged as the victorious side in world events across formats against India.

Out of the eight World Cup ODIs which these two teams have played against each other, India have won three as compared to New Zealand’s five wins.