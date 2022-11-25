IND vs NZ highlights today: India vs New Zealand ODI highlights Amazon Prime Video

New Zealand have defeated India by 3 wickets in the recently concluded first of a three-match ODI series at the Eden Park. A convincing victory for the hosts means that they have now won their last five ODIs against India.

Neither simple on paper nor in reality, New Zealand initially stumbled in their attempt to chase down a 307-run target. However, captain Kane Williamson (94*) and wicket-keeper batter Tom Latham (145*) sharing a 221-run match-winning partnership for the fourth wicket put to rest all concerns with respect to losing three wickets in the first 20 overs.

Ninth-highest fourth-wicket stand in the history of ODIs, it was also the highest for New Zealand batters, in New Zealand and against India. If the filter of wicket is removed, Williamson and Latham’s partnership is the fourth highest among New Zealand batters in this format.

Although Williamson missed out on a 14th ODI century despite looking set to achieve the same at one point in time, his 40th ODI half-century encompassed of enough respite for his fans who have seen him in lacklustre T20 form lately. The right-handed batter also brought up his 37th ODI half-century at No. 3, 23rd at home, as captain and in winning efforts, ninth against India and first this year.

Latham, on the other hand, scored his seventh ODI century, fourth at home, under Williamson and at No. 5, second against India and in 2022. A deserving candidate of the Player of the Match award, it was the ninth (fourth at home, third this year and second against India) such award for Latham in his ODI career.

IND vs NZ highlights

With streaming giant Prime Video the only platform to win rights of international cricket being played in New Zealand for Indian audiences, highlights of first New Zealand-India ODI are available on their application.

Watch the 2nd #NZvIND ODI, on Nov 27, 6AM LIVE & EXCLUSIVE only on Prime Video#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/D6K7WhoHFa — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 25, 2022

All fans have to do is find India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 on the app (likely to be on the main page itself) and select the highlights in their preferred language. Official YouTube channel of Prime Video also comprises of a few selected highlights from the match but the full-match 15-16 minute highlights video is available exclusively on the app.