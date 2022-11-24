India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Auckland ODI?

16th bilateral ODI series between New Zealand and India will kick-start in Auckland in less than 12 hours from now. Hosts New Zealand have won just five bilateral ODI series as compared to eight Indian series victories. Going to be the 10th such series in New Zealand, the home team has done exceedingly better on their backyard by winning five in comparison to a couple of Indian wins over the years.

India, who’ve won ODI series in New Zealand in 2009 and 2019, would be looking to win one after 45 months to conclude a white-ball away tour with wins across both the formats.

Having missed out on drawing the recently concluded T20I series by the barest of margins, New Zealand would want to make immediate amends in a bid to win their second consecutive ODI series against this opposition. Also a three-match series in New Zealand, the last New Zealand-India ODI series had witnessed the Black Caps whitewashing India 3-0 right before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s great to have international cricket back at @edenparknz👌 And a great opportunity for our players to bowl to the India Cricket stars in the nets!@BLACKCAPS vs. India, tomorrow at 2:30pm. Watch live on @sparknzsport pic.twitter.com/YIRZOgU8wG — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) November 24, 2022

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

Still coming to terms with the prospect of watching a full tour on a streaming platform, Indian audiences might adjust at a faster pace upon watching three ODIs within the next six days. Just like the T20Is, these three forthcoming ODIs will also be live streamed by streaming giant Prime Video in India.

Not that Indians don’t have an option of watching this series on a television channel but a restriction allows only people with Free Dish Box (and not regular cable/DTH service provider) to watch these matches on Doordarshan Sports. The rest (in large majority), as mentioned above, don’t have any other option than to live stream Auckland ODI tomorrow.

Local fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, will be able to watch these ODIs on the tried and tested Spark Sport.

Date – 25/11/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 07:00 AM (India) and 02:30 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – DD Sports (India) and Spark Sport (New Zealand).

Online platform – Amazon Prime Video (India).