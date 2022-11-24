IND vs NZ One day series 2022 schedule: India vs New Zealand ODI schedule and fixtures

After the T20 World Cup 2022, the eyes will be on the ODI matches considering the World Cup next in India. India will start their World Cup preparation with the ODI series against New Zealand starting tomorrow at Eden Park. A total of 3 ODIs will be played in the series.

New Zealand is a beast in their home conditions, and they will again be a team to beat in this series. Blackaps’ regular captain Kane Williamson missed the last T20I, but he is back for this one. Finn Allen will be given a long rope now, and he will have the responsibility to be the aggressor at the top.

ALSO READ: Boundary Dimensions of the Eden Park

The Indian team is without their star players, and the absence of Hardik Pandya will make the selection of India’s playing 11 more interesting. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are the pacers who have the ability to bat, and if they can play well here, they can secure a place in the team.

IND vs NZ One day series 2022 schedule

The 3-match ODI series will be played across three venues in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch. All the venues will possess different sorts of challenges for the players due to the boundary dimensions and other aspects. All the matches will start at 7 am IST, which is 2:30 pm local time.

The last ODI series between both sides in New Zealand was played in 2020 when the New Zealand side completed a whitewash. Virat Kohli’s statement about the relevance of ODIs gained a lot of highlights after India lost the series in New Zealand. The Blackcaps have certainly dominated the Indian team in their home conditions.

Considering the ODI World Cup next year, this series will be important for both teams. New Zealand is looking to live life without the services of Martin Guptill and Trent Boult. Finn Allen has almost secured his place at the top, but Boult is a big miss. For the Indian team, the big guns are missing, and the youngsters have a great chance in the upcoming matches.

1st ODI: 25 November, Eden Park (Auckland)

2nd ODI: 27 November, Seddon Park (Hamilton)

3rd ODI: 30 November, Hagley Oval (Christchurch)

*All the games will start at 7 am IST