IND vs NZ T20 Live Telecast in India: India vs New Zealand live streaming online free link of OTT app

After a 3-match ODI series, the caravan of New Zealand tour of India has reached the T20Is. A total of 3 T20Is will be played in the series, where Ranchi’s JSCA Stadium will be hosting the first T20I later tonight. A full house is expected at the venue, and the pitch here has been good for batting as well.

The Indian team has been excellent in their home season so far, and they would want to continue their rhythm. A new look side will be seen in the T20Is as compared to the ODI series. Shubaman Gill was excellent in the ODIs, and he would want to increase his stature in the T20Is as well.

New Zealand’s performance in the 1st ODI was brilliant, but the team struggled in the rest of the matches. It is certain there is a lot of inexperience in the bowling of the side, and they will have to improve in that area. Devon Conway is in excellent form, and he will need a lot of support from the other players.

IND vs NZ T20 Live Telecast in India

Star Sports is the host broadcaster of the Indian home series, and the series between India and New Zealand is also live on the different channels of Star Sports in different languages. There is a star-studded commentary panel for the same in all the multiple languages.

The audience on digital platforms is increasing and this series can be watched digitally on the Disney+Hostar website and app. By clicking here, the readers can directly reach the platform and select the match from the sports category. They can toggle to different languages as well from the same screen.

Although, it is to be noted that watching the match live on Hotstar is not free, and the users will have to buy one of their paid packages in order to enjoy the live action. There is no official way to watch the match live for free digitally.