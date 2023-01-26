Ranchi Cricket Stadium pitch report IND vs NZ tomorrow match: Will JSCA International Stadium pitch report be good for batting in 1st T20I?

After the 3-match ODI series between India and New Zealand, the focus now shifts to the T20Is. The first T20I of the 3-match series will be played at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. Both teams will be looking to start the series on a good note.

The Indian outfit will be quite different as compared to the ODIs in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Hardik Pandya will be leading the side, and he would want to continue his impressive form as captain. It will be intriguing to see if Prithvi Shaw can get an opportunity in the Playing XI.

New Zealand will be led by Mitchell Santner, and they are a dangerous team in the shortest format of the game. Glenn Phillips will play a key role in the middle order, and the form of Devon Conway has been great as well. The bowlers of the side have struggled so far, and they will be on the radar yet again.

Ranchi Cricket Stadium pitch report IND vs NZ tomorrow match

The last T20I in Ranchi was played between India and New Zealand only in 2021, where India won the match by 7 wickets courtesy of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. This pitch has been good for the batters, but it is a dry pitch where the spinners will play a big part.

A total of 3 T20Is have been played here, the average 1st innings score has been just 156 runs. Due to the drier nature of the pitch, the spinners are expected to extract some help from the pitch. As far as pacers are concerned, they will have a tough time here. This is a good batting wicket overall, and the batters can play their shots.

This is one of the bigger grounds in the country, and the batters will find it tough to clear the boundaries in this match which will be favourable for the batters. The dew might not play a big part here, but teams will prefer chasing upon winning the toss.