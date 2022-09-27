IND vs SA Head to Head in T20: India vs South Africa T20 head to head records

IND vs SA Head to Head in T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for first IND vs SA T20I.

South Africa’s second tour of India in 2022 will kick-start with the first T20I to be played in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow. The match will be the first of a three-match series – last bilateral T20I series for both the teams before ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

In their 16-year old T20I history, India have faced South Africa 20 times in the shortest format. India, who have had a certain edge over this opposition in this format, surprisingly lack behind when it comes to playing them at home.

South Africa, who would be aware about this fact and also that they have a better average T20I innings total against India, would be confident of registering a T20I series victory here after seven years. The same isn’t a distant possibility taking into consideration the presence of key concerns in this Indian squad in the absence of two key players.

While the last India-South Africa T20I had been abandoned without a ball being bowled, their last completed match had witnessed India winning comprehensively by 82 runs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

IND vs SA Head to Head in T20

Total number of matches played: 20

Matches won by IND: 11

Matches won by SA: 8

Matches played at Greenfield International Stadium: 0 (IND 0, SA 0)

Matches played in India: 9 (IND 3, SA 5)

Matches played in Asia: 11 (IND 5, SA 5)

IND average score against SA: 151

SA average score against IND: 154

Most runs for IND: 362 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for SA: 210 (Heinrich Klaasen)

Most wickets for IND: 10 (Ravichandran Ashwin)

Most wickets for SA: 6 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for IND: 9 (Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for SA: 5 (Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).