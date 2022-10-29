IND vs SA head to head in T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa head to head T20 records

India and South Africa have already played a couple of T20Is against each other this month. Photo Courtesy: Cricbuzz

Never in their 31-year old cricketing history against each other have India and South Africa played as many as 17 matches across formats in a single year. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 between these two teams in Perth tomorrow will be their 17th match against each other in 2022. The number won’t increase until both these teams make their way through to the finals next month.

As far as the series are concerned, India and South Africa will be clashing against each other in the fourth series in the last 10 months. Set to take their rivalry to a neutral venue for the first time in 2022, this India-South Africa contest comprises potential of a quintessential nail-biting encounter between Group 2 table-toppers on a Sunday night.

Quite aware of each other’s strength and weakness on the back of facing one another repeatedly of late, both the Indian and South African think-tanks would be brimming with ideas to find the opposition wanting at the Optus Stadium in what be their third Super 12 match each.

Having already faced each other a couple of times this month, India and South Africa will be participating in an ICC T20 World Cup match after eight years. For the unversed, fans were bereft of India-South Africa clashes in the last two editions of this tournament. India, who have lost only one out of five T20 World Cups matches against the Proteas, have superior overall numbers in this format.

IND vs SA head to head records in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 23

Matches won by IND: 13

Matches won by SA: 9

Matches played at a neutral venue: 4 (IND 3, SA 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 5 (IND 4, SA 1)

IND average score against SA: 154

SA average score against IND: 158

Most runs for IND: 405 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for SA: 320 (David Miller)

Most wickets for IND: 14 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for SA: 8 (Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for IND: 10 (Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for SA: 8 (David Miller)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).