IND vs SA Man of the Series today: Who won the Match of the Series in India vs South Africa Test series?

IND vs SA Man of the Series: The South African batter has won his maiden series award in only his second Test series.

During the fourth day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, South Africa have registered an emphatic victory by sealing a third-highest run-chase at this venue.

Chasing a 212-run target, South Africa batted exceptionally well to win the match in 63.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Led by rookie batter Keegan Petersen scoring a match-winning 82 (113) with the help of 10 fours, South African batters never let their inexperience get the better of him.

Eventually, it was a 57-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Rassie van der Dussen (41 not out) and Temba Bavuma (32 not out) which steered the hosts past the victory line at Newlands today.

IND vs SA Man of the Series

Playing only the fifth Test in his second series, Petersen scored three half-centuries to finish the series as its highest run-scorer. Following his maiden Test half-century in the second Test at the Wanderers, the right-hand batter went on to score a couple of half-centuries in a winning cause at the Newlands.

Having scored 276 runs in three Tests at an average of 46, 28-year old Petersen was adjudged the Man of the Series on Friday. “It [victory] hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s a mixed bag to be honest. I was trying to be positive and then build on that. It’s been difficult conditions all around and was just sticking to my guns,” Petersen told SuperSport during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6T9SuzN6St — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 14, 2022

“It’s been challenging surfaces, challenging bowling attacks. We knew it was going to be difficult – they’re a high quality bowling attack, a high quality team. We just wanted to have the mindset to fight it out.”