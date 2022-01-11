IND vs SA session timing: What is lunch break time in Test cricket?

IND vs SA session timing: The start time of the third South Africa vs India Test match was delayed by 30 minutes.

During the first day of the third Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Cape Town, India scored 75/2 in 28 overs in the morning session after captain Virat Kohli winning the toss and chose to bat.

A 31-run opening partnership between vice-captain Lokesh Rahul (12) and opening partner Mayank Agarwal (15) had looked assuring before both of them were dismissed in successive overs.

It was then that senior pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli joined hands to ensure that no other wicket falls before the lunch break. Countering some brilliant deliveries, Pujara and Kohli made it a point to trust their defence and walk back unbeaten to the pavilion at lunch.

LUNCH | Day 1️⃣ Captain Kohli and Pujara holding the fort after a couple of wickets in the morning. 💪🏻 Session 2️⃣ coming up. 🇮🇳 – 7️⃣5️⃣/2️⃣#PlayBold #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/u4y36nF7rN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 11, 2022

With both Pujara and Kohli not been in the best of forms in the last couple of years, India would want them to make the most out of their individual starts in this innings.

IND vs SA session timing

Contrary to the usual 10:00 AM (local) start time in South Africa for this series, this match had commenced at 10:30 AM (local). Accordingly, the start time in India was changed from 01:30 PM (IST) to 02:00 PM (IST). Hence, affecting the session timings throughout the day.

Start time (all timing are in IST format) – 02:00 PM.

First session (Morning session) – 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM.

Lunch break – 04:00 PM to 04:40 PM.

Second session (Afternoon session) – 04:40 PM to 06: 40 PM.

Tea break – 06: 40 PM PM – 07:00 PM.

Third session (Evening session) – 07:00 PM – 09:00 PM.

Extra time (mandatory if fielding team hasn’t completed 90 overs per day) – 09:00 PM – 09:30 PM.