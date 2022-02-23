IND vs SL T20 Head to Head Records | India vs Sri Lanka T20I Stats | Lucknow T20I

IND vs SL T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first IND vs SL T20I.

Coming on the back of whitewashing West Indies 0-3 in both the three-match series ODI and T20I series, India are all in readiness of hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I and a two-match Test series.

Already without multiple first-choice players in their 18-member squad, the hosts will have to do without the services of batter Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Deepak Chahar after they were ruled out of the series due to individual injuries this morning.

Cherry Up Soon 💪Wishing namma Deepak a speedy recovery! #INDvSL #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/2p3GwBLpcV — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 23, 2022

Similarly, the visitors are also almost certain of missing the services of all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Having returned a positive COVID-19 Test during the tour of Australia, Hasaranga has once again tested positive for the same.

Having said that, both the teams would still be keen to face each other in an ICC T20 World Cup 2022 for it will give them an apt opportunity of testing their bench strengths.

IND vs SL T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 22

Matches won by IND: 14

Matches won by SL: 7

Matches played in India: 11 (IND 8, SL 2)

IND average score against SL: 159

SL average score against IND: 141

Most runs for IND: 289 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for SL: 149 (Dasun Shanaka)

Most wickets for IND: 15 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for SL: 14 (Dushmantha Chameera)

Most catches for IND: 3 (Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for SL: 5 (Dushmantha Chameera and Dasun Shanaka)

The last India vs Sri Lanka T20I was played during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in Colombo last year. Asked to bat first by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, a dismal batting performance had witnessed India scoring 81/8 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka, who had won the series 2-1, had sealed the chase with seven wickets in the 15th over.