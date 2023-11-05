“Why I Would Congratulate Him”: Kusal Mendis Slams Journalist For Asking About Virat Kohli’s 49th Century

Former India captain Virat Kohli equaling Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most ODI centuries on his 35th birthday hasn’t had much impact on Sri Lanka stand-in captain Kusal Mendis.

Asked about the same during a press conference on the eve of their match against Bangladesh in Delhi, Mendis was quick to slam the journalist who came up with an irrelevant question.

Mendis, who was given the leadership role post Dasun Shanaka was ruled out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an injury, didn’t provide an elongated answer. Having said that, a few words followed by a smile was enough to put his point across.

“Why would I congratulate him?,” Mendis is heard saying in a viral video.

An integral part of an embarrassing 302-run defeat against India in Mumbai on Thursday, Mendis can’t be blamed for his above mentioned response. Even though he could’ve just acknowledged an opponent’s success or maybe even said something in jest, he isn’t obliged to do the same especially in an official press conference.

Additionally, journalists, who get to stand face to face with cricketers, should also refrain from asking questions which aren’t worth bothering about for the concerned individual. It is worth noting that several journalists have an irksome knack of not sticking to the event which they are covering. As much as there isn’t anything novel in this, the trend of asking questions which doesn’t fall in someone’s prerogative has really done the rounds in this World Cup.

Virat Kohli Registers 49th ODI Century At The Eden Gardens

Virat Kohli, who had equaled Tendulkar’s most ducks record against England in Lucknow a week ago, managed to stand beside him again on the back of scoring his 49th ODI century.

Without drawing a lot of comparisons between two players belonging to different generations, readers must note that Kohli has completed this milestone in his 277th innings as compared to Tendulkar doing it in his 451st (penultimate match in the format).

Kohli, who will remember turning three-and-a-half-decade old in a much more memorable way now, scored his 34th ODI century in Asia, 28th as a specialist batter, 23rd at home and fifth against South Africa and in 2023. Having brought up an ODI ton at the Eden Gardens after 14 years, readers must note that Kohli’s maiden century in the format had also come at the same iconic ground.