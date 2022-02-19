IND vs WI 3rd T20 2022 tickets: How to book tickets for India vs West Indies T20I at Eden Gardens Kolkata?

IND vs WI 3rd T20 2022 tickets: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for IND vs WI 3rd T20I at Eden Gardens.

The third T20I of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India will be played at the Eden Gardens tomorrow. West Indies, who have lost five matches on the trot on this tour, will be eager to win the last one.

India, who successfully defended 187 runs to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series last night, will be without the services of former captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant in the last match. Hence, the dead-rubber will provide opportunities to reserve Indian batters namely Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Went down to the wire. Great character on display 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wLkwMIpkJL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 18, 2022

IND vs WI 3rd T20 2022 tickets

Despite things improving drastically with respect to the third wave of COVID-19 this month, CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) hadn’t received the nod to allow spectators inside the stadium from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

Barring the allowance of approximately thousand fans in the corporate boxes and the upper tier of Dr BC Roy Club House, the first two T20Is were primarily played behind closed doors.

It is worth mentioning that the situation will change to some extent in the third T20I as the BCCI has allowed CAB to accommodate 20,000 spectators inside the stadium.

Having said that, (complimentary) tickets will only be provided to CAB life members (life and annual) and associated units. As is the case generally, priced tickets won’t be made available for general public who wish to watch the third T20I.

“We are extremely thankful to BCCI for their kind consideration. This consent of the Board would help CAB meet its obligations to Life Associate, Annual and honorary members for the 20th February match,” CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.