IND vs WI T20 Head to Head Records | India vs West Indies T20I Stats | Kolkata T20I

IND vs WI T20 Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first IND vs WI T20I.

The second leg of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India will begin in the form of a three-match T20I series in Kolkata from tomorrow. India, who were dominating enough to whitewash West Indies in the recently concluded three-match ODI series, should expect stiff competition in the shortest format.

Having hosted a T20I against New Zealand as recent as November last year, Eden Gardens will host three in a row this week. India, who have played four T20Is at this iconic venue, have won three and lost one over the years.

The venue is part of West Indies’ cricketing history as well for their second World Cup victory had come in their first-ever T20I in Kolkata some six years ago.

IND vs WI T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by IND: 10

Matches won by WI: 6

Matches played in India: 7 (IND 5, WI 2)

IND average score against WI: 162

WI average score against IND: 158

Most runs for IND: 519 (Rohit Sharma)

Most runs for WI: 292 (Kieron Pollard)

Most wickets for IND: 8 (Kuldeep Yadav)

Most wickets for WI: 7 (Sheldon Cottrell)

Most catches for IND: 9 (Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for WI: 7 (Kieron Pollard)

The last India-West Indies T20I was played at the Wankhede Stadium just over two years ago. Asked to bat first by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, India had put on board a match-winning innings total of 240/3 in 20 overs on the back of individual half-centuries from Lokesh Rahul (91), Rohit Sharma (71) and Virat Kohli (70*).

In the second innings, Pollard himself scored 68 (39) but lack of support from the other end put them on the wrong side of chasing a formidable target.