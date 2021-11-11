India coaching staff 2021: List of India cricket team’s support staff under Rahul Dravid

India coaching staff 2021: The Sportsrush presents before you Team India’s support staff set to operate under the new coach Rahul Dravid

Team India is finally all set to operate and function under a new set of support staff after the appointment of a new coach in Rahul Dravid and a new T20 captain in Rohit Sharma.

With Virat Kohli deciding to bid adieu his stint as T20 captain post a poor T20 World Cup in UAE, Ravi Shastri’s contract as Head coach along with other members of the support staff which included the likes of R. Sridhar and Bharat Arun as fielding and bowling coach respectively came to an end as well.

Now, under the careful eyes of Rahul Dravid, the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally shortlisted the individuals to take charge of the batting, bowling, and the fielding disciplines.

India coaching staff 2021

T Dilip fielding coach

The BCCI has retained Vikram Rathour as the batting coach of Team India after having received positive reviews from the players and the management, He had recently disclosed that he had in fact re-applied for the coaching role.

T Dilip has been appointed as the new fielding coach for the Indian Cricket team. Akin the outgoing coach R Sridhar, Dilip also hails from Hyderabad.

He has previously travelled with the Indian team to Sri Lanka under Dravid in July.

T Dilip has completed a Level 3 coaching course and also has prior experience with Hyderabad team and India A side.

Paras Mhambrey Cricket

Paras Mhambrey has been appointed as the Bowling coach of the Indian Cricket team, and he will have to fill in the big shoes of the outgoing coach Bharat Arun.

A former speedster from Mumbai, Mhambrey has had a long association with Dravid at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Under-19 and India A teams. Dravid himself has admitted that he is comfortable working with the 49-year-old Mumbaikar, who played two Tests and three ODIs in the late 90s.

Interestingly, the same trio had traveled to Sri Lanka earlier this year in the absence of Ravi Shastri and Co. with the main India squad in England to play a five-match Test series against the home team.

All three will have to report at Jaipur ahead of the first match against New Zealand, a Twenty20 International, on November 17.