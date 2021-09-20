India cricket schedule 2021-22: India to host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa in bumper home season

India cricket schedule 2021-22: India will host a total of four teams in their upcoming home season starting from November 17.

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have announced the fixtures for their upcoming bumper home season which will see them hosting New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

India’s home season 2021-22 will commence just three days after the culmination of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which speaks a lot about how hectic proceedings are going to be for the Indian cricket team.

India will start their home season by hosting New Zealand for a three-match T20I series and following it with a two-match Test series against them.

Scheduled to travel to South Africa for an all-format tour in December-January, India will then get to rest for some 10 days before playing three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies in the next two weeks.

India will then host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series and a three-match T20I series. Post the 15th season of the Indian Premier League, India are surprisingly slated to host South Africa for a five-match T20I series in June, which is a rarity as far as international cricket in India is concerned. The only other time when India have played international cricket at home in June was during the one-off Test against Afghanistan in 2018.

India cricket schedule 2021-22

New Zealand’s tour of India 2021

November 17 – 1st T20I in Jaipur

November 19 – 2nd T20I in Ranchi

November 21 – 3rd T20I in Kolkata

November 25-29 – 1st Test in Kanpur

December 3-7 – 2nd Test in Mumbai

West Indies’ tour of India 2021

February 6 – 1st ODI in Ahmedabad

February 9 – 2nd ODI in Jaipur

February 12 – 3rd ODI in Kolkata

February 15 – 1st T20I in Cuttack

February 18 – 2nd T20I in Vizag

February 20 – 3rd T20I in Trivandrum

It took 15 months (from January 2017 to June 2018 across 5 countries) for Virat Kohli to captain India in 14 T20Is. It’ll take his successor just 7 months (November 2021 to June 2022) to get to that number, all during what promises to be a lengthy home season — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 20, 2021

Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2021

February 25 – March 1 – 1st Test in Bengaluru

March 5-9 – 2nd Test in Mohali

March 13 – 1st T20I in Mohali

March 15 – 2nd T20I in Dharamsala

March 18 – 3rd T20I in Lucknow

South Africa’s tour of India 2021

June 9 – 1st T20I in Chennai

June 12 – 2nd T20I in Bengaluru

June 14 – 3rd T20I in Nagpur

June 17 – 4th T20I in Rajkot

June 19 – 5th T20I in Delhi