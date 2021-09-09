India tour of South Africa 2021 schedule and fixtures: When and where will India play on South Africa tour?

India tour of South Africa 2021 schedule: Cricket South Africa have released the fixtures of India’s multi-format tour later this year.

India are all set to travel to South Africa for a multi-format tour which will see them playing three Tests, three ODIs and four Tests between December 17 and January 26.

Having last toured South Africa in 2018, India will be traveling after three years to what should be another enthralling overseas tour for Virat Kohli and his men.

Given the current form of this Indian team, it appears to be the best time for them to play a three-match Test series in South Africa, a country where they are yet to register their maiden series victory. Out of their 20 Tests across seven series in South Africa, India have only won three till date.

India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 won’t be spared by COVID-19 consequences as CSA (Cricket South Africa) have named only four venues for 10 international matches across formats.

While the first and third Test will be played in Johannesburg, the second one will be played in Centurion. After hosting the first ODI, Paarl will again get to host a couple of T20Is. Cape Town, on the other hand, will host two ODIs and T20Is each in January 2022.

It is worth mentioning that India A will be playing three first-class matches in Bloemfontein between November 26 – December 13 as part of a shadow tour with the senior team.

India tour of South Africa 2021 schedule and fixtures

December 17-21 – 1st Test in Johannesburg

December 26-30 – 2nd Test in Centurion

January 3-7 – 3rd Test in Johannesburg

January 11 – 1st ODI in Paarl

January 14 – 2nd ODI in Cape Town

January 16 – 3rd ODI in Cape Town

January 19 – 1st T20I in Cape Town

January 21 – 2nd T20I in Cape Town

January 23 – 3rd T20I in Paarl

January 26 – 4th T20I in Paarl

Before and after hosting India, South Africa will host Netherlands (three ODIs) and Bangladesh (three ODIs and two Test matches) respectively. While Netherlands will play all their three matches in Centurion, venues for Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa 2022 are yet to be finalized.