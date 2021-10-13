India new T20I jersey: Price of new India T20I jersey and how to buy India T20I jersey online in India?

India new T20I jersey online price: The Indian cricket team will don a new jersey in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The Indian men’s cricket team is all set to don a new jersey in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Scheduled to be made public today, the jersey was revealed by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) across their social media handles.

The image shows five Indian cricketers namely captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Lokesh Rahul with the new “Billion Cheers” jersey.

“Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans,” read BCCI’s caption under the post.

It was during their tour of Australia in 2019-20 that Virat Kohli and his men had started wearing a retro jersey. Before that, the last change to India’s T20I jersey had happened during the ICC World Twenty20 2016 when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team had worn a collarless jersey.

India new T20I jersey online price in India

As is generally the case before a World Cup, die-hard cricket fans collect cricket merchandise to support their respective teams during the world event. To the delight of the plentiful Indians fans, they have an option of placing an order online to get their “Billion Cheers” jersey.

All Indians fans have to do to buy an online jersey is click here and place an online order. Fans will get an option of placing the order on the homepage itself.

After clicking on the jersey, fans will have to select their required size, quantity and subsequently fill other details needed for an online order. Readers must note that one “Billion Cheers” jersey will cost them INR 1,799 (including GST) and that the order is expected to be delivered within seven business days.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport. Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

Placed in Group 2 of Super 12s alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams, India will kick-start their campaign with a high-profile clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.