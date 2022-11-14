India squad for NZ T20 2022: India vs New Zealand T20 squad 2022 team players list

After a disappointing exit in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the Indian team now will be moving to New Zealand for 6 white-ball matches. The tour will start with a 3-match T20I series starting 18 November, which will be followed by 3 ODIs. Some of the key players have been rested for the series.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have rested from the tour, and they will not play in any of the matches. Hardik Pandya has been rested from the ODIs, but he is the captain of the T20I side. Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain of the team in both formats.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya talk about his captaincy gains from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

The series will start with T20Is, and it will be interesting to see the intent of the Indian batters in the series. The regular top-3 are not playing, so it will be intriguing to see who will fill in those shoes. Shubman Gill has been added to the T20Is, whereas Ishan Kishan also looks set to open.

India squad for NZ T20 2022

Hardik Pandya will be leading the Indian T20I team for the series against New Zealand. Pandya was appointed the captain of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, and they won the trophy in their first-ever season. He recently led the Indian team as well against Ireland in the absence of senior players.

Rishabh Pant will be the deputy of Hardik in this series, and he also has an experience of leading Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Shubman Gill has been given a call-up in the T20I side as well on the basis of his recent white-ball performances. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are also back in the side.

Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik will be leading the pace attack, whereas Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the main spinners of the side.

India’s squad for T20Is against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (VC &WK), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.