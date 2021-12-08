India squad for South Africa series: Rohit Sharma elected as new ODI captain; Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari selected in Test squad

India squad for South Africa series: Rohit Sharma elected as new ODI captain as BCCI announce Team India’s Test squad for South Africa tour.

The BCCI have announced an 18-member Indian team squad for the upcoming 3-match Test series for the tour of South Africa on Wednesday.

But before getting into the nitty-gritty of the squad, the biggest news coming from their end is that Rohit Sharma has been elected as Team India’s new ODI captain and would thus replace Virat Kohli as the skipper in White ball Cricket altogether.

As far as the Test squad is concerned, Kohli will continue to lead the side with Rohit Sharma alleviated to the post of Vice-captain where. Ajinkya Rahane has thus, been scrapped as the team’s Vice-captain after a consistent poor run of form in the longest format for quite some time now.

While Ajinkya Rahane has been scrapped from his vice-captaincy post in Tests, he has managed to secure his position in the side as thier middle-order batter.

Meanwhile, the BCCI, who had been severely criticized by fans and experts for dropping Hanuma Vihari, have finally made amends to include him in the Test squad, after him exhibiting some decent run of form in the ongoing India A’s 3-match Test series against South Africa ‘A’.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill and Axar Patel miss out due to injuries

In what has come as a serious blow to the Indian contingent, left-handed all rounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the tour due to injuries.

Jadeja missed the second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai due to a swelling in the forearm. But, as per recent reports, he has had a ligament tear, which might take months to heal if he undergoes surgery. Axar on the other hand has reportedly suffered a a stress fracture.

Shubman Gill will, on the other hand miss the tour due to a shin injury which has resurfaced. He also had received some heavy blows during New Zealand’s first innings against India during the Mumbai Test, and had come down the order, below Virat Kohli to bat in the second innings as against the opening slot.

India squad for South Africa series

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed. Siraj.