India vs South Africa 2021 series start date: India vs South Africa 2021-22 series new schedule

Cricket South Africa have confirmed the updated schedule of India’s upcoming tour of South Africa for an all-format tour for 2021-22.

After plenty of deliberations post the emergence of the new Coronavirus variant Omicron in the African nation, the chances for a go-ahead to the series from BCCI’s end looked grim, given the travel restrictions being imposed by various countries for the to and fro movement in Southern Africa.

The BCCI however, had finally agreed to carry on with the tour, after repeated assurances from Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the African nation’s foreign ministry pertaining a “full bio-secure environment” for Team India upon their landing there.

The tour, which was originally supposed to commence from December 17 with a three-match Test series, has now been officially delayed by a week, with the first Test to take place from December 26 at the Supersport Park in Centurion.

India vs South Africa 2021 series start date: Supersport park cricket stadium to host first Test

The tour will kick off with the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, followed by the New year’s Test (beginning January 3, 2022) at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. Newlands will lastly host the third Test that will run from January 11 to January 15.

Cape Town has traditionally hosted the new year’s Test in the South African summer but the Test was allocated to Johannesburg due to logistical issues a few days ago.

Post the Test series, Paarl and Cape Town will host the three-match ODI series in January 2022. The first two games will be played at Boland Park on January 19 and January 21 followed by the final ODI at Newlands, Cape Town (the venue for the 3rd Test) on January 23.

The four T20Is that were also part of the original schedule will be “rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year,” a CSA release said.

While the Test series would be a part of the World Test Championship Cycle (2021-23), the ODI series would not be part of the Men’s World Cup Super League and will instead be played as a bilateral series.

India tour of South Africa 2021 schedule and fixtures

December 26-30 – 1st Test in Centurion

January 3-7 – 2nd Test in Johannesburg

January 11-15 – 3rd Test in Cape Town

January 19 – 1st ODI in Paarl

January 21 – 2nd ODI in Paarl

January 23 – 3rd ODI in Cape Town