India team for West Indies tour: India T20 squad against West Indies 2022 all player list

India team for West Indies tour: The SportsRush brings you the Indian squad for the T20I series against West Indies.

After the ODI series against England, the Indian team will travel to West Indies for a white-ball series. There will be 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is on the tour. Team India announced their squad for the ODI series earlier, where the team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy.

BCCI have now announced the T20 squad against West Indies as well. Rohit Sharma is back to lead the side, whereas Virat Kohli has been rested.

India team for West Indies tour

After resting the majority of the key players in the ODI team, BCCI have named a comparatively stronger squad for the T20I series against West Indies. Indian captain Rohit Sharma is back in the mix, and so is wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. However, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvednra Chahal have been rested for the series.

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, who got injured during the South Africa series have been included in the squad but based on fitness results. Rahul led the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, and he had a successful IPL campaign. Rahul scored 616 runs at 51.33 for the Lucknow Super Giants, and he finished as the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament just behind Jos Buttler.

Kuldeep Yadav also had a brilliant tournament with the ball, where he scalped 21 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 8.43. R Ashwin is also back on the team, and he also scalped 12 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 at an economy of 7.50.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah rested from five-match T20 series against West Indies — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2022

Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh have retained their place in the side, and Sanju Samson has been dropped. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the all-rounders of the side, whereas Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the three wicket-keepers.

India’s T20 squad for West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*subject to fitness concerns