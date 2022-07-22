West Indies time to India time difference: DD Sports live streaming cricket match how to watch

West Indies time to India time difference: Team India started on a brilliant note in the first ODI against West Indies at Port of Spain.

West Indies and India are up against each other in the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first looking at the overcast conditions.

Ravindra Jadeja is missing the match due to a knee injury, whereas Jason Holder has also been ruled out after being tested Covid positive. Surprisingly, Ishan Kishan also could not find his place in the playing eleven of the match.

Shikhar Dhawan got a new opening partner in Shubhman Gill for the first ODI, and both of them started on a brilliant note for the visitors. Shubhman Gill played with an aggressive intent from the start, whereas Shikhar Dhawan has also been assisting the youngster quite well.

After the end of the first powerplay, Team India were 73-0, where Gill scored 41 runs in 28 balls at a strike-rate of 146.40, whereas Dhawan was at 28 runs in 32 balls.

Shubman Gill playing as an opener alongside Shikhar. #SanjuSamson playing as wicketkeeper. #WIvIND — Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) July 22, 2022

West Indies time to India time difference

The time difference between local Trinidad time and Indian time is huge and that’s why a day game is preferred in the ODIs to cater to the Indian audience as well. Port of Spain in Trinidad is 9:30 hours behind the Indian Standard Time.

The toss time is 6:30 PM IST or 9 AM Local, whereas the match start time is 7:00 PM IST or 9:30 AM Local.

DD Sports live streaming cricket match how to watch

DD Sports is telecasting the match live in India on TV. Generally, the matches in West Indies are not televised in India, but DD Sports took the broadcasting rights of all the eight matches on the tour at the last moment. DD Sports is available on different DTH and cable platforms all over the country.

The match is being streamed online on Fancode, but the users will have to buy a subscription pass in order to watch the match on their mobile or laptop.