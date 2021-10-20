India vs Australia warm-up Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch 2021 ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches?

India vs Australia warm-up Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of warm-up matches.

Coming on the back of defeating England by 7 wickets and New Zealand by 3 wickets in their first ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match respectively, India and Australia will now be locking horns against each other in the second and last practice match before the main event begins for them.

Facing each other for the first time in a T20I warm-up match, India and Australia will be playing against each other in the shortest format after 10 months. Their last T20I series against each other had witnessed Australia winning a home three-match series 2-1.

Continuing to experiment with their combinations, both India and Australia would be hoping for their out-of-form players to come good in a day match at the ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai, today.

Readers must note that both the teams are yet to zero in on their best batting unit for the world event. While India will commence their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, Australia will kick-start Round 2 with the first match against South Africa a day before.

Hustlin and bustlin 👊 📸: Getty Images/ICC pic.twitter.com/x1jj2pTn9C — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) October 19, 2021

India vs Australia warm-up Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Network are broadcasting the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India. As is generally the case with a world event on Star Network, they have put forward multiple options for fans to watch this prestigious tournament.

Star, who are coming on the back of delivering a successful Indian Premier League 2021, are expected to broadcast India vs Australia warm-up match in English and Hindi. As far as the exact channels are concerned, Indian fans will be able to watch the second warm-up match on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

Online users can stream all matches of the tournament on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India. While all the warm-up matches will be available for streaming on Hotstar, only a couple of matches featuring India will be televised for the Indian audiences.

As far as the fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Foxtel. England, who will be playing their second warm-up match against New Zealand today, will witness their fans cheering for them whilst watching the matches on Sky Sports Cricket back home.

Date – 20/10/2021 (Monday).

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India), Foxtel (Australia) and Sky Sports Cricket (England).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Kayo (Australia).