“We’ll wait until we get to Galle”: Andrew McDonald opens up on the prospect of playing three spinners in SL vs AUS tests

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has opened up on the prospect of playing three spinners in Galle for the SL vs AUS test series.

After winning the T20Is against Sri Lanka, the focus of the Australian team will shift to the ODIs and tests. There have been some injury issues in the Australian camp, and they would want to look upon them in the ODI series. After winning the test series in Pakistan earlier this year, the Australians would want to win another series in the subcontinent.

To provide the injury cover for the injured Australian players, the Australia-A team is already in the country and they will also play two four-day practice matches alongside the ODIs. Travis Head has been omitted from the ODI squad to be involved in the two four-day practice games.

Andrew McDonald opens up on SL vs AUS tests

Head coach Andrew McDonald said that Travis Head has been omitted to focus on the red-ball cricket. Head scored a century in the practice match, but the arrival of David Warne as the top will limit his opportunities. McDonald said that Head performed well with the white ball in Pakistan, but David Warner and Steve Smith are back in the mix.

“Head is pushing hard for selection,” head coach Andrew McDonald said.

“He got an opportunity in Pakistan and took that with some brilliant ball-striking. Davey comes back into that spot and Steve Smith comes back in as well so there’s two big inclusions so he has to bide his time at the moment.”

There won’t be back-to-back tons for Travis Head, who top-edges a sweep and has to go for a superb 89 off 70 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/5lvAYSwRUs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 31, 2022

Cameron Green has been included in the ODI team, but he won’t bowl in the first ODIs to manage his workload for the tests. Andrew McDonald said that Green’s bowling can play in a huge part in deciding whether Australia can play three spinners in the playing eleven.

“He’s [Chris Green] important, that allrounder capability gives you the flexibility to potentially pick three spinners – not sure which way we’ll land, we’ll wait until we get to Galle – but his bowling is important to this team,” McDonald said.