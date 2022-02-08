India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W Queenstown T20I?

India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the live streaming details of first IND-W vs NZ-W T20I.

The first T20I of the ongoing India Women’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will be played in Queenstown tomorrow. With both the teams scheduled to play a five-match ODI series right before the ICC Women’s World Cup next month, a one-off T20I will primarily be used to fine-tune skills.

New Zealand Women and India Women will be playing their first T20I since the one they played during ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India, who are yet to win a T20I in New Zealand, would be eager to register their maiden victory in what will be their first international match in almost four months. Meanwhile, hosts New Zealand have maintained an impressive T20I head-to-head record against India over the years. Quite similar to India, New Zealand will be playing an international match after more than four months.

India Women vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel

Continuing the trend of the recent years, international cricket in New Zealand will once again not be available for television viewing in India. Hence, Indian fans will have to do with a streaming platform to follow India Women’s tour of New Zealand 2022. The prospect isn’t really a bad one especially after considering how streaming platforms are striving towards dominating the broadcasting space in the near future.

Global streaming giant Amazon Prime Video have acquired exclusive streaming rights of New Zealand Cricket for Indian audiences. It is worth mentioning that it will be for the second time (after Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand last month) that Prime Video will be streaming live international cricket.

As far as the local fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch Queenstown T20I on their televisions by tuning in to either of Spark Sport or TVNZ.

Date – 09/02/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 05:30 AM (India) and 01:00 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – SuperSport and TVNZ (New Zealand).

Online platform – Amazon Prime Video (India).