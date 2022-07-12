Kennington Oval London ODI records: Kennington Oval cricket stadium records and highest innings total

Kennington Oval London ODI records and stats: The Oval will be hosting an ODI after just over 12 months today.

The first ODI of India’s tour of England 2022 will begin at The Oval in a few hours from now. The first of the three ODIs will be followed by second and third ODI on Thursday and Sunday respectively.

Having last hosted an international match in the form of an England-India Test some 10 months ago, The Oval will be hosting an ODI after around 12 months. England, who have played 49 out of the 74 ODIs played here, have an impressive record on the back of winning 30 and losing 17 matches.

India, on the other hand, have won six and lost nine out of their 16 ODIs played at this venue. While India have played ODIs in ICC tournaments at The Oval lately, their last ODI against England at this venue dates back to 2011 when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (78 and 2/42) had won his first ODI Player of the Match award away from home albeit in a losing cause.

Kennington Oval London ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at The Oval are Eoin Morgan (705), Joe Root (548), Marcus Trescothick (528), Ian Bell (473) and Shikhar Dhawan (443). Below is a list of best ODI batters at this venue among active cricketers:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Joe Root (ENG) 11 548 133* 68.5 92.56 1 5 Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 5 443 125 110.75 98.66 1 3 Jason Roy (ENG) 7 400 162 57.14 119.04 1 3 Ravi Bopara (ENG) 10 291 82 41.57 83.14 0 2 Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 4 263 128 65.75 81.42 1 1

Among batters participating in this series, Rohit Sharma (199), Virat Kohli (192), Jos Buttler (154), Ben Stokes (137), Hardik Pandya (133) and Jonny Bairstow (125) have a considerable amount of experience of playing at The Oval.

Highest ODI wicket-takers at The Oval are James Anderson (30), Darren Gough (13), Andrew Flintoff (12), Liam Plunkett (12) and Andy Roberts (11). Below is a list of best ODI bowlers at this venue among active cricketers:

Batter Matches Wickets Average Economy SR James Anderson (ENG) 15 30 19.26 4.52 25.5 Liam Plunkett (ENG) 8 12 35.5 6.65 32 Stuart Broad (ENG) 12 11 49.36 5.14 57.5 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 3 9 17.55 5.54 19 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 5 8 25.37 4.46 34.1

Jadeja (8), David Willey (7), Jasprit Bumrah (5), Sam Curran (5), Ben Stokes (5) and Moeen Ali (4) are bowlers playing this series and have previously picked some wickets at The Oval.

Highest innings total at The Oval

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 398/5 50 New Zealand England 2015 365/9 46 England New Zealand 2015 356/5 50 West Indies England 2017 352/5 50 India Australia 2019 347/4 50 New Zealand USA 2004

The highest successful run-chase at The Oval had happened only half-a-decade ago when Sri Lanka had sealed a 322-run target against India during an ICC Champions Trophy league match.

It is worth mentioning that the second-highest ODI run-chase here belongs to India as they had chased down a 317-run target against England in 2007.