India vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK: When and where to watch IND vs ENG Southampton T20I?

India vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st ENG vs IND T20I.

Merely 48 hours after the originally scheduled end time of a Test match in Birmingham, England and India will be locking horns in a T20I in Southampton tomorrow. Readers must note that England and India will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs within an 11-day period in England.

Having last played a T20I against each other last year, an England-India T20I will be played after more than 15 months on Thursday. As far as playing in England is concerned, England had last hosted India for a T20I four years ago.

The first-ever England vs India T20I at The Rose Bowl will also kick-start the eighth bilateral T20I series between these two teams. With both England and India winning three T20I series each against each other in the past, expect the winner of this series to have an advantage with respect to the series score.

Had a good training session for the boys today. Good to have @imro45 back with the team. Looking forward to the T20I series starting tomorrow.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5hCZRcCSAG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 6, 2022

Overall, India lead by a small margin when it comes to head-to-head T20I numbers between these two teams. In 19 T20Is, England have won nine as compared to 10 Indians wins.

India vs England 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

Sony Sports Network are televising India’s tour of England 2022 in India. Much like the recently concluded one-off Test match, Sony have made arrangements for commentary panels in different languages.

Indians fans must note that they will be able to watch this tour in English commentary on Sony Six. Fans, who prefer to watch matches in Hindi commentary, will have to switch to Sony TEN 3. Additionally, Sony TEN 4 will be broadcasting England vs India Test match in Tamil and Telugu. In a massive development, fans will also have the option of watching this series on Doordarshan Sports for free.

Online users in India can stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in UK are concerned, they will be able to watch Southampton T20I on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested Sky Sports.

Date – 07/07/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 06:00 PM (England) and 10:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Doordarshan Sports (India) and Sky Sports Cricket (UK).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Sky Sports app (UK).